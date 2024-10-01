Veterans can get assistance at Grundy County VA event

Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission will join with the Hines Veterans Affairs Medical Center for an upcoming outreach program to answer questions for local veterans on their healthcare.

The Hines Veterans Affairs Medical Center outreach team and the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission will have an upcoming outreach event in Channahon.

The program will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday Oct. 7 at the Channahon Village Hall, 24555 S. Navajo Drive, Channahon.

This event is free and open to all area veterans, no registration is required.

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission along with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Edward Hines Medical Center can help answer questions about VA health care, the PACT Act, Camp Lejeune water, and many other veterans’ benefits and programs, according to a news release from the VA. Representatives can also discuss many other federal, state, and local veterans’ benefits and services.

You may also be eligible for VA health care benefits if you served in the active military, naval, or air service and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, according to the release.

If you enlisted after Sept. 7, 1980, or entered active duty after Oct. 16, 1981, you must have served 24 continuous months or the full period for which you were called to active duty, according to the release. There are other criteria that may also make you eligible for VA health care.

Bring a copy of your DD214 and a photo ID if you would like to discuss any benefits or you would like to file a claim for any benefits or services. If you do not have a copy of your DD 214, the Grundy County VAC can assist you with getting a copy, according to the release.

“Educating our communities veterans about what they are eligible for and how to apply for benefits and services is a part of our mission.” Ken Buck, superintendent of the VAC, stated in the release. “Having the staff from Hines VA Hospital available to come to Grundy County to work alongside us is one way we are able to connect and assist our veterans.”

A veteran may also contact the VAC at vac@grundycountyil.gov or 815-941-3152 to ask general questions or to schedule an office appointment to discuss benefits further.