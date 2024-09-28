Giordano’s in Minooka celebrates one year under new ownership

The Giordano’s in Minooka, under new ownership over the past year, celebrated joining the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry in May. (Photo provided by Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry)

The Giordano’s in Minooka has added some new offerings over the last year under its new ownership, making its menu available day and night and for parties, according to the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Giordano’s at 2075 Ridge Road in Minooka went under new ownership a year ago in August, and the restaurant has grown in the past year, according to the chamber.

The store now has 35 employees, is managed by Lauren Larsen and is a member of the chamber.

“With new ownership brings fresh energy and a renewed commitment to serving you the best in quality and service,” Larsen stated in a news release from the chamber “At Giordano’s, we’re not just about serving up delicious deep-dish pizza; we’re deeply rooted in the Grundy County community since our establishment in 2007. Our passion extends beyond crafting mouthwatering pies; we’re dedicated to fostering growth and connections within our community.”

The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

During the week there are lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner specials start at 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. In addition, kids eat free from a limited menu on Mondays from 3 p.m. to close, with the purchase of a large pizza.

“At Giordano’s, we’re determined to grow even bigger and become even more deeply involved with the people and places that make this community special,” Larsen stated in the release.

From deep dish pizza to meatball subs, you can share all your favorite Giordano’s meals with your family, friends, co-workers and more by hosting your event there. The Minooka Giordano’s has a banquet room that accommodates up to 100 guests.

For more information on hosting an event at Giordano’s call 815-828-5641.