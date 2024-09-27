September 27, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Grundy coroner says Morris woman’s death a homicide

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

emergency lights (Stock image)

The death of a Morris woman whose body was found in August in a wooded area has been ruled a homicide.

Alison L. Findley, 62, of Morris, was killed by “blunt force and penetrating neck trauma sustained from an assault,” according to a statement released Friday by the Grundy County Coroner John Callahan.

“This death is ruled a homicide,” Callahan stated.

Findley was reported missing on Aug. 30 and found later that same day in a wooded area in the 900 block of Twilight Drive. The body was discovered by someone walking their dog in the vicinity around 6:30 p.m., according to reports.

The coroner’s death investigation is closed, Callahan’s office said. All reports and findings are forwarded to the Morris Police Department.

MorrisGrundy CountyBreakingPolice DepartmentPoliceDeath
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois