Grundy coroner says Morris woman’s death a homicide

The death of a Morris woman whose body was found in August in a wooded area has been ruled a homicide.

Alison L. Findley, 62, of Morris, was killed by “blunt force and penetrating neck trauma sustained from an assault,” according to a statement released Friday by the Grundy County Coroner John Callahan.

“This death is ruled a homicide,” Callahan stated.

Findley was reported missing on Aug. 30 and found later that same day in a wooded area in the 900 block of Twilight Drive. The body was discovered by someone walking their dog in the vicinity around 6:30 p.m., according to reports.

The coroner’s death investigation is closed, Callahan’s office said. All reports and findings are forwarded to the Morris Police Department.