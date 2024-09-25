Grundy County residents can get work with IDOT snow removal crew

Those who are part of the Illinois Department of Transportation's highway maintenance crew are required to promptly respond to weather situations for snow and ice removal and be ready to work in emergency conditions at any time. (Mark Busch)

The Illinois Department of Transportation is taking applications for seasonal positions to help with snow and ice removal in Bureau, La Salle, DeKalb, Kendall, Grundy, Livingston, Ford, Iroquois and Kankakee counties.

Applications for winter salaried highway maintainers (Monthly Snowbirds) must be completed online at https://illinois.jobs2web.com by Monday, Sept. 30. Once on the site, the easiest way to locate the posting is to type the county of preference into the search bar.

Both full-time winter salaried highway maintainers and hourly winter salaried highway maintainers are being hired to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter, according to IDOT.

Those who are part of the crew are required to promptly respond to emerging weather situations for snow and ice removal and be ready to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays, according to IDOT.

The starting salary for full-time is $5,814 per month, and hourly workers are paid $25 an hour, according to IDOT.

Applicants must have a valid commercial driver’s license and email address and undergo a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical and vision test as well as drug and alcohol screening are required, according to IDOT.

A new law provides for veterans’ preference for these seasonal positions, and veterans are encouraged to apply, IDOT said.

Applicants will be selected based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications. For additional information, including positions available and the application process in specific districts, details on pay and potential for benefits, click here.

A short, animated video on the snowbird program is available on IDOT’s YouTube channel.