Grundy, Will counties Extension services names Kuhajda horticulture educator

The local University of Illinois Extension offices has named a familiar face to be its horticulture educator for Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties.

Nancy Kuhajda, whose served for more than 22 years in Will County as an Extension program coordinator, now moves into the role of horticulture educator serving local communities, according to a news release from the Extension offices.

“Nancy’s tireless dedication to the schools and organizations in Joliet and around Will County while she was a program coordinator has directly impacted youth and the community for the better,” Illinois Extension County Director Marilu Andon said in the release.

Kuhajda will provide leadership and programming for Extension programs related to horticulture, with a focus on building innovative, high-impact programming, according to the release.

“There are numerous research studies indicating how beneficial horticulture experiences are for people in all life stages,” Kuhajda said. “I’m very passionate about helping people learn more about their environment and help bring an improved quality of life through gardening and nature to those throughout our community.”

One of Kuhajda’s major accomplishments when she served in her prior capacity was her dedication to bringing programming to underserved and unserved communities. This continues to be a priority that she will bring to her current role to include communities who are underserved, youth in urban environments, elderly in congregate housing, and those with disabilities, according to the Extension.

“Growing your own food is a superpower,” Kuhajda said in the release. “I’m passionate about teaching people how to grow their own food and understand how that affects everyday life and makes lives better. My ultimate goal in my work is to ensure everyone has equitable access to programs that make their life better. I’ve been fortunate to work with some amazing schools and organizations who are doing great work.”

Her work with Union Elementary School included weekly programming directly from Illinois Extension related to gardening, culminating in the sale of plants to allow students to see the direct impacts of their work.

“Extension’s commitment to excellence, inclusivity, and transformative education is a positive catalyst for societal change in our communities,” Andon said.

Kuhajda is based in the Will County Extension Office and can be reached at kuhajda@illinois.edu or by phone at 815-727-9296.