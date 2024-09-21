Four Rivers in Channahon hosts month-long Spooky Scavenger Hunt

Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon hosts the Spooky Scavenger Hunt from Oct. 1-31, 2024. (Anthony Schalk | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Get into the spirit of fall by participating in the Spooky Scavenger Hunt at our Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon.

Wear your favorite costume and search for spooktacular natural and SUPER-natural items in the forest with your friends and family or Scout group.Visit the nature center for your scavenger hunt sheet and head out to test your skills.

The program runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.

This free event is intended for all ages.