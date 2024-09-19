Channahon fire crews respond to hazardous chemical incident

The Channahon Fire Protection District is assisting with a chemical incident involving a rail car at Americans Styrenics in Channahon on Thursday.

Upon arrival at 26332 Frontage Road W, firefighters were met by Americas Styrenics staff who informed crews they were cooling a rail car containing a chemical material that was experiencing a thermal event, according to a release from the Channahon Fire Protection District.

Staff said the event began around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, and the fire district was called out to assist with the cooling operation that was initiated by Americas Styrenics’ emergency response personnel, according to the fire protection district.

As of late Thursday morning, the situation posed “no immediate threat to life and safety of the public,” the fire protection district stated.

But the public was asked to avoid the area for security reasons.

Emergency response team members continued to provide cooling to slow the reaction inside of the railcar on Thursday.

“The condition within the railcar is improving and is under constant evaluation by the emergency response team,” the fire protection district said.

Fire crews set up large volume master streams and handlines to assist with cooling the rail car and vapor suppression. Hazardous Materials Technicians from Division 15 Hazardous Materials Response Team were requested to the scene to establish air quality monitoring around the property, the fire protection district said.

Hazardous materials technicians also remained on the scene reviewing the air quality sampling at various locations on the property, the fire protection district said.

The Will County Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, and Illinois Emergency Management Agency were notified on the incident, the fire protection district said.