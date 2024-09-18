State Sen. Rezin joins with state Rep. Davis on hosting pet supply drive

Pet supplies can be dropped off at State Rep. Jed Davis’ district office in Yorkville or at State Sen. Sue Rezin’s district office in Morris from Monday, Sept. 23 through Saturday, Oct. 5. (Photo contributed)

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, is joining with state Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, in co-hosting a pet supply drive from Monday, Sept. 23, through Saturday, Oct. 5.

Supplies can be dropped off at Davis’ district office, located at 1925 S. Bridge St. in Yorkville, or at Rezin’s dstrict office, located at 1802 N. Division St., Suite 314 in Morris. All supplies will be donated to Kendall County Animal Control, according to a news release announcing the event.

Requested supplies include pet food, pet toys, pet bedding, bleach, laundry detergent and cat litter.

“Our upcoming pet supply drive is a great way to kick off our pet adoption event on Oct. 5,” Davis said in the release. “Not only will we help pets find loving homes, but we can also provide Kendall County Animal Control with some much-needed supplies.”

This drive will culminate with a Pet Adoption Event hosted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at Davis’ district office.