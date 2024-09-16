We Care of Grundy County announces Adopt-a-Family Christmas Program for 2024

The outside of We Care in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

We Care of Grundy County has announced it’s Adopt-a-Family Christmas Program for 2024, an income-based Christmas assistance program for struggling Grundy County families.

Applicants will be taken in-person from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Wednesday, Oct. 16 and Thursday, Nov. 7 and from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 and Monday, Oct. 28 at We Care of Grundy County, 530 Bedford Road, Morris. There will also be a 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. application date from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Forgotten Gardnes, 221 N. Mitchell St. in Braceville.

Assistance is also available for people without children in need of a holiday meal.

We Care of Grundy County requires a photo ID for the head of household, proof of residency, proof of custody of the children, proof of all household income for 30 days, and proof if high school registration if the child is 18.

Anyone with questions can call We Care of Grundy County, 815-942-6389 ext. 3.