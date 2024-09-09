Norsk Museum sponsors Lars Idar Waage photo exhibit

The Norsk Museum is sponsoring the photo exhibit “A Dying Norway - In A Living America?” by Lars Idar Waage from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15, at its Norway Community Building, 3676 E. 2603rd Road in Sheridan. (Photo provided by The Norsk Museum)

This program is free and open to the public.

Stavanger, Illinois, is a tiny village surrounded by cornfields, consisting of 10 houses and the Stavanger Lutheran Church. The village piqued the interest of Waage, a photojournalist from Stavanger, Norway. He was so curious about his home’s American namesake that he flew to the US to see it for himself.

Today, this church is home to the Norsk Museum. For 50 years, the museum has preserved the history of Stavanger’s Norwegian ancestors and teaching new generations about their heritage.

For more information, visit norskmuseum.org.