September 02, 2024
Shaw Local
Morris Hospital, Morris YMCA team up for fall prevention, stroke programs

By Shaw Local News Network
Morris Hospital and the Morris Community YMCA have announced upcoming programs as part of their Healthy Happens Here series. (Image provided by Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers)

Morris Hospital and the Morris Community YMCA have announced upcoming programs as part of their Healthy Happens Here series. These free programs will be held at the Morris Community YMCA, 320 Wauponsee Street in downtown Morris.

From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, Morris Hospital physical therapist Sarah Whiteside will deliver a presentation about fall prevention. She will discuss ways to prevent accidental falls, which can be particularly dangerous for older adults.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, Morris Hospital RN Brenda Walsh will talk about strokes and how to prevent one from occurring. Since early identification and intervention are critical to the survival and outcome for someone experiencing a stroke, Walsh will also discuss stroke signs and symptoms.

To register for these free programs, call the Morris Community YMCA at 815-513-8080 or visit morrishospital.org/events.

