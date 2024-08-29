Morris Theatre Guild holds auditions for Shrek, Jr.

The Morris Theatre Guild is holding auditions for Shrek, Jr. on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Tuesday, Sept. 3. (Photo provided by the Morris Theatre Guild)

The Morris Theatre Guild is holding auditions for children ages seven to 18 to perform Shrek, Jr., a musical from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Those auditioning should prepare an a cappella song to perform. They will also be asked to read from the script.

All auditions will take place at the Morris Theatre Guild, 516 W. Illinois Ave. Rehearsals will be held in both Somonauk and Morris, though all shows will be in Morris. For more information, visit https://morristheatreguild.org/.