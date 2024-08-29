Corn Festival buttons go on sale in preparation for 2024 Grundy County Corn Festival

Morris Mayor Chris Brown purchases button number 2024, the first sold for this year from Board Members John Sparrow, Cindie Hunt and Jim Maskel (Photo provided by Grundy County Corn Festival)

John Sparrow, Grundy County Corn Festival Board President, and board members Cindie Hunt and Jim Maskel have kicked off the festival’s 75th year with the sale of the first button to Morris Mayor Chris Brown.

Buttons cost $2 and are available at many local merchants. Buttons are a fundraiser for the festival, and they get admission into all Corn Festival events. Each button is numbered and provides the holder a chance to win one of eight prizes when the winning prizes are drawn after the festival.

The Grundy County Corn Festival runs from Wednesday, Sept. 25 to Sunday, Sept. 29 in Morris. For more information, visit http://www.cornfestival.org/ or call 815-942-CORN (2676).