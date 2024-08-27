Minooka Community High School hosts 2024 Hall of Fame Induction events

The Hall of Fame Class of 2024 at Minooka Community High School. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

The Minooka Community High School committee for the Athletic Hall of Fame will host two induction events for the class of 2024 at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 during the football game at Central Campus Stadium, and then at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Mary Parish Hall at 303 W St Mary’s St.

Inductees will receive free entry into the game and will be recognized on the football field in between the junior varsity and varsity games.

Inductees get into the Saturday night dinner for free and guests will cost $50. Tickets for the dinner can be bought at https://gofan.co/event/1633076?schoolId=IL15586.

Rooms are blocked out for out-of-town guests and inductees with a group rate at TownPlace Suites and Hampton Inn & Suites in Minooka under “MCHS Hall of Fame.” All questions regarding the events can go to Jon Ryan at 815-600-9636 or by email at athletichalloffame@mchs.net.

Inductees include the 1962 Minooka Community High School baseball team, coach Wayne Greenback, Ron Lehman, Tom Clennon, Jenna Hall, Cyndi Kiper and Russ Weil.