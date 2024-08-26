Kinsman-native Perry Harlow appointed Chair of leadership seminar in Normal

Perry Harlow, the new Chair of the HOBY ILCS Leadership Seminar. (Photo provided by HOBY ILCS)

Kinsman-born Normal resident Perry Harlow has been appointed the Chairperson of the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Illinois Central South Chapter (HOBY ILCS) Leadership Seminar.

The HOBY ILCS, according to a Thursday news release, aims to inspire and develop its global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service and innovation. Harlow will lead efforts to foster leadership skills among high school sophomores and empower them to make a positive impact in their schools and communities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Perry W. Harlow as our new Chair,” said Kiersten Grathwohl, previous Leadership Seminar Chair of HOBY Illinois Central South. “His passion for youth leadership and10+ years of volunteerism to HOBY ILCS make him the ideal leader to guide our seminar into its next chapter.”

Harlow will continue HOBY ILCS’s mission to equip young leaders with the skills and confidence needed to become change-makers in their respective spheres.

“I am honored and excited to join HOBY Illinois Central South as the Leadership Seminar Chair,” Harlow said. “This organization has a rich history of transforming young lives through leadership education, and I look forward to working with our dedicated volunteers and partners to further elevate our impact.”

Harlow previously served as Directors of Recruitment, Program, Fundraising and Staff over the last 10 years. He attended Seneca Township High School.