Grundy County deputies arrest two men who fled McLean County early Sunday morning

Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Chicago men, Jimmy Giles, 22, and Rory Clark, 26, Sunday morning after they fled from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department at 1:09 a.m.

Clark and Giles were driving a black Ford Edge with dealership license plates traveling north on Interstate 55 near Gardner when deputies attempted to pull them over. They fled, reaching speeds of over 100 mph. A second deputy positioned further down the road deployed tire spikes and the vehicle came to a stop near mile marker 226. Giles and Clark then attempted to flee, and Giles was taken into custody immediately.

He was in possession of ammunition while on parole for prior weapon charges.

The deputies set up a one-mile perimeter to capture Clark, who was taken into custody around 3 a.m. He was also in possession of ammunition.

They were both transported to the Grundy County Jail where they were held pending a pre-trial release hearing. Clark is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and multiple traffic offenses. Giles is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon.

Other agencies who aided the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office include the Dwight, Morris and Braidwood Police Departments along with the Will and Livingston County Sheriff’s Departments, and the Illinois State Police.

Rory Clark, 26, Chicago, was arrested in Grundy County early Sunday morning. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Sheriff's Department)