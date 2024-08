Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau and Illinois Extension hosts discussion on crop disease

A diseased corn crop. Corn diseases can overwinter in infected crop residue, allowing inoculum to build up from year to year. Picking the right hybrids and fungicides is important to control disease.

The Kendall Grundy Farm Bureau and the University of Illinois Extension is hosting University of Illinois Assistant Professor Dr. Boris Camiletti at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 4000 N. Division St, where Camiletti will lead a discussion on local plant diseases in local fields.

Attendees will learn about recommendations for crop disease management in local fields and more about current research. They are also encouraged to bring samples from their crops along with questions.

No registration is required.