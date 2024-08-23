Grundy Bank VP Ashley Speed appointed to ABA Emerging Leaders Council

Ashley Speed, the Vice President of Grundy Bank, has been appointed to the American Bankers Association’s Emerging Leaders Council for the 2024-25 year.

The Emerging Leaders Council is focused on identifying, connecting, developing and engaging the current and next generation of bankers to lead the industry and guide in the creation of new opportunities in development, networking, advocacy, financial literacy and industry promotion according to a Monday news release.

Council members guide the American Bankers Association in creating new opportunities to engage emerging leaders in programming and advocacy to continue their development as bankers and leaders.

“As a member-driven organization, we are so fortunate to have emerging leaders that help direct and inform the work we do on behalf of the industry,” said Caitlin Taylor, Vice President, ABA State Association Alliance. “We’re grateful that Ashley Speed is participating in this council and will provide their expertise in these important efforts that are so critical to banks across the country.”

Speed has 16 years of banking experience focused on operations, liquidity, information technology, shareholder relations and human resources. She attended Eastern Illinois University and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance.

“We are immensely proud of Speed’s appointment to the ABA Emerging Leaders Council. We have every confidence in her ability to excel, " said Kevin Olson, President and CEO of Grundy Bank. “It is truly gratifying to see our team members seize opportunities to expand their expertise while contributing to the education and advancement of the banking industry nationwide.”

Speed contributes to the community by serving as treasurer for the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, and she serves as a member of the Community Foundation of Grundy County Grant and Programs Committee. She also serves on the Illinois Future Leaders Alliance Board.

“It’s an honor to be appointed to this council and to work with my peers on increasing collaboration across our banks and creating more opportunities for the next generation of banking leaders,” said Ashley Speed, Vice President with Grundy Bank. “My participation will allow me to engage with up-and-coming leaders in the banking industry and help develop solutions that will better meet the needs of our customers and the broader economy.”

The council works toward reflecting the ABA’s commitment and dedication to leading bankers and their customers. Membership is appointed by the board’s chairperson.