Grundy Economic Development Council hosts internship recognition ceremony

The Grundy Economic Development Council held an internship recognition reception on Aug. 8 to congratulate the 12th Grundy County Summer Internship Program participants.

GEDC president and CEO Nancy Norton opened the event and State Senator Sue Rezin introduced the company representatives and interns. Grundy Area Vocational Center director Lance Copes also addressed the crowd and discussed the program’s benefits.

The 41 paid internships were with 15 companies, offering diverse opportunities for local students. The program began in 2013 with 12 internships at three companies. To date, nearly 300 students have completed the program, which is open to students attending one of the four Grundy County high schools or the Grundy County Vocational Center.