August 14, 2024
Shaw Local
Grundy County Coroner investigating death of truck driver in Minooka

By Michael Urbanec
The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris.

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan announced Wednesday that he is investigating the death of Jaime A. Olave, 51, Aurora, after an incident early Monday morning in Minooka.

Olave was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:17 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Railway Court. A passerby on their way to work noticed Olave lying unresponsive on the ground behind a semi in the roadway at 4:40 a.m.

Callahan’s preliminary investigation shows Olave was likely inspecting the load in the back of the trailer and holding onto the trailer’s safety strap. The strap broke and Olave fell backwards, striking his head on the pavement.

A Tuesday morning autopsy showed preliminary findings that Olave suffered from severe head trauma.

The death remains under investigation by Callahan’s office, the Minooka Police Department, and OSHA.

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News