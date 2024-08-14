Dr. Vincent Benig joins Morris Hospital

Dr. Vincent Benig, who has been practicing in Shorewood for the last 14 years, will begin seeing patients Monday, Sept. 9 at the Morris Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital, 1345 Edwards St. Suite 2 in Morris.

Patients can begin scheduling appointments by calling his new office at 815-942-1421.

Benig is a primary care physician for patients of all ages. He can diagnose and treat illnesses, along with providing preventative care, routine checkups, health risk assessments, immunizations and personalized counseling on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“My philosophy of care is simple: be a good listener and really listen to what the patient is saying,” Benig said. “Being able to have an open conversation with mutual respect is the best way to understand the patients’ needs and help them feel better. That is always my goal.”

Benig received his degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine-Rockford, and completed his residency at Hinsdale Family Practice. He is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, and has more than 20 years experience as a family medicine physician.

He said he will miss serving Shorewood, as that community has become his home. Benig said his practice has continued to evolve through the yeras, and one constant is his close relationship to his patience.

“Thank you to all the patients I have served, and thank you to the community of Shorewood for their support over the years,” Benig said. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue to care for and treat patients at my new office in Morris.”

Serving patients at 27 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital, as well as physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Seneca and Ottawa.