Upcoming events at the Morris Area Public Library: August 12-17

Here are the upcoming events at the Morris Area Public Library the week of Monday, Aug. 12 through Saturday, Aug. 17.

The Morris Area Library is hosting a hands-on program on the history of the accordion at 1:30 p.m. Monday. This event is open to everyone.

Kids grades kindergarten through fifth can create their very own barbershop pole at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for the Crafternoon event.

Children can attend Storytime in the Park at 10 a.m. at Chapin Park and then head back to the library at 11 a.m. for a pre-school craft. The library will also read a story to children who pop in between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for Nighty Night Storytime.

Teens will get the chance to transform an old vinyl record into a decorative bowl while hanging out with friends at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, and adults can join the library for a mixed media art project inspired by barbershop music at either 12:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The library’s annual cultural event is a barbershop quartet, with Take Note performing at 6:30 p.m. in Goold Park. This event is open to everyone.

Then the Liberty Arts Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and the library will have an exhibit of Salvador Dalí paintings.