August 12, 2024
Upcoming events at the Morris Area Public Library: August 12-17

The Morris Area Public Library at 607 Liberty St.

Here are the upcoming events at the Morris Area Public Library the week of Monday, Aug. 12 through Saturday, Aug. 17.

The Morris Area Library is hosting a hands-on program on the history of the accordion at 1:30 p.m. Monday. This event is open to everyone.

Kids grades kindergarten through fifth can create their very own barbershop pole at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for the Crafternoon event.

Children can attend Storytime in the Park at 10 a.m. at Chapin Park and then head back to the library at 11 a.m. for a pre-school craft. The library will also read a story to children who pop in between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for Nighty Night Storytime.

Teens will get the chance to transform an old vinyl record into a decorative bowl while hanging out with friends at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, and adults can join the library for a mixed media art project inspired by barbershop music at either 12:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The library’s annual cultural event is a barbershop quartet, with Take Note performing at 6:30 p.m. in Goold Park. This event is open to everyone.

Then the Liberty Arts Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and the library will have an exhibit of Salvador Dalí paintings.

Morris
