Morris Hospital orthopedic surgeon participates in son’s White Coat ceremony

Dr. Raymond Meyer, Orthopedic Surgeon at Morris Hospital, had the honor of participating in his son Raymond IV’s White Coat Ceremony as the younger Meyer begins his journey in medicine at Stritch School of Medicine – Loyola University Chicago, the same medical school attended by his father. Dr. Meyer is pictured here with his wife, Julieta (from left), daughter Nicoleta, son Raymond IV, and daughter Emma. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

Dr. Raymond Meyer, an orthopedic surgeon at Morris Hospital and alumnus of the Stritch School of Medicine at Loyola University Chicago participated in a recent White Coat Ceremony, which marks formal induction into the medical profession for medical students.

Meyer was invited to coat the new batch of medical students, which included his son, Raymond Meyer IV. The ceremony included medical professors, the dean and assistant dean, other distinguished doctors and professors from various medical programs and alumni, families, staff, and 170 first year medical students.

Mayer was filled with pride and emotion as he placed the symbolic white coat on his son, according to a Friday news release.

The White Coat ceremony is a tradition that emphasizes the importance of compassionate patient care and ethical responsibilities of being a physician. For Meyer, this event was both a professional and deeply personal honor.

Mayer sees patients at the Morris Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine offices in Morris, Diamond-Coal City and Joliet. He has served at Morris Hospital since 1998.