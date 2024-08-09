Booze Clues for a Cause raises money for Unlocking Abilities Behavior and Learning

The flyer for the Booze Clues event at Clayton's Tap in Morris. (Photo provided by Booze Clues for a Cause)

Booze Clues for a Cause is taking place from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington St. Morris.

Booze Clues is a bar crawl scavenger hunt where participants follow clues and complete challenges while traveling from bar to bar in Downtown Morris.

A ticket costs $50, and includes the scavenger hunt, five chanes to win with basket raffle tickets, and $2 domestic draft beers at Clayton’s Tap from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/BoozeClues.