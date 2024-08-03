Salvador Dalí Exhibition at Morris Area Public Library During Liberty Arts Festival

The Morris Area public Library has announced a special exhibition featuring the works of Salvador Dalí from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

The library said in a Thursday news release that the exhibition promises to be a captivating experience giving visitors a unique chance to explore the mind of one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. The collection comes from a private collector who wishes to remain anonymous.

“The Morris Area Public Library is excited to bring such a prestigious exhibition to our community,” said Resa Mai, Director at the Morris Area Public Library. “We hope this event will inspire creativity and appreciation for the arts among our visitors.”

The library will also host a variety of activities and events throughout the day celebrating the Morris art scene. The festival aims to showcase local talent, foster community engagement and promote the importance of the arts in enriching lives.

Admission to the Dalí exhibition is free and all ages are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to explore the library’s collection of art ooks and resources, which will be available for browsing and borrowing during the event.

For more information about the Salvador Dalí exhibition and other events at the Morris Area Public Library, visit its website at www.morrislibrary.com or call at 815-942-6880.