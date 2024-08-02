Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission and Hines VA Outreach host outreach Monday, Aug. 5 in Gardner

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission and the Hines VA Hospital Outreach team are hosting an outreach event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the South Resource Center, 229 Liberty St. in Gardner.

How does VA healthcare work? Is it only available to combat veterans? Do spouses keep benefits after their partner passes away? How can veterans get a copy of their DD214?

These are some questions that can be answered at the outreach event.

“We get calls every week inquiring about benefits and services available for veterans and their dependents,” said Ken Buck, Superintendent of the Grundy County VAC. “We are happy to answer those questions and educate veterans about the benefits they might be eligible for. Unfortunately, there are also a lot of urban myths about VA services and benefits. We are here to help clarify those as well. Having the opportunity to get out into the community with the staff from Hines VA Hospital and other organizations serving veterans is an opportunity to educate our veterans.”

The US Department of Veterans Affairs and Veterans Health Administration is America’s largest integrated healthcare system, providing care at 1,321 health care facilities, including 172 medical centers and 1,138 outpatient sites of care. It serves more than 9 million veterans each year.

This event is open to all veterans with no registration required. There will be representatives from the Hines VA Hospital to answer questions regarding enrollment and eligibility, and the Veterans Assistance Commission can assist with other benefits like service-connected claims and benefits.

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD214 and a photo ID to enroll in VA healthcare or discuss benefits or file a claim. The Veterans Assistance Commission can also help with getting a copy.

Veterans are welcome to contact the Veterans Assistance Commission at vac@grundycountyil.gov or 815-941-3152.