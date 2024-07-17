July 17, 2024
ComEd restores power to most of Coal City on Wednesday

By Shaw Local News Network
Coal City Village Hall. (Maribeth Wilson)

ComEd was able to restore power in most of Coal City early Wednesday morning, leaving just 120 customers without power due to trees falling on power lines.

Any Coal City resident without power should report their outage to www.comed.com/outages/experiencing-an-outage or by calling 1-800-EDISON-1. An account number or phone number associated with the account is required.

The Coal City Police Department conducted welfare checks on residents Tuesday and Wednesday while Public Works started cleanup efforts.

Coal City said in a Wednesday news release that Diamond was helpful in stabilizing water supply between the two communities, as its power never went out.

Public Works will continue clearing debris, and anyone with limbs that need disposed should cut them to be no longer than 10′ in length so they can fit in the bed of the trucks.

