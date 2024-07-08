Grundy County Land Use hosting free tire recycling event in Seneca

This container at Olson's Recycling in Seneca is ready for this weekend's Grundy County used tire collection. The annual event collects hundreds of old tires each year for recycling, part of the county's plan to reduce waste and promote the 4Rs. (Marney Simon)

The Grundy County Land Use department is hosting a free tire recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Olson Recycling, 354 W. Jackson St. in Seneca.

Recycling is limited to 10 tires per vehicle, and no agricultural, commercial or industrial tires will be accepted. Those recycling are expected to unload tires and assist in the loading of the tires they bring. All tires should be off the rims and clean.

Rubber from the tires will be recycled by K&S Tire Recycling of Chicago Heights for crumb rubber for playgrounds and synthetic turf, lightweight fill for road embankments, agriculture applications for animal mats, and asphalt additive for road pavement.

Any questions can be directed to Beth Skoff at 815-941-3228 or bskoff@grundycountyil.gov or to Heidi Miller at 815-941-3229 or hmiller@grundycountyil.gov.