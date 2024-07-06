Grundy County enters one of its busiest construction seasons ever

Grundy County is entering one of its busiest construction seasons ever as the Illinois Department of Transportation announced major projects planned fueled by the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program.

18 major projects represent a total investment of more than $103 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region according to a Tuesday news release.

“Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the Grundy County area and throughout the state,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life.”

Of the 18 major projects, one is complete, three are under way and scheduled to be completed in 2024, another is scheduled to begin this year, and four are scheduled to begin in 2025. The remaining nine are expected to start from 2026 to 2030.

Here are the projects:

U.S. 6 at Ashley Road in Morris minor surface correction and resurfacing of the turn lane. The project is expected to begin in 2024.

Brown Road over Interstate 80 bridge replacement is programmed for FY 2026-2030.

U.S. 6 from Lakewood Drive to Illinois 47 in Morris consists of reconstruction and additional lanes. The project is programmed for FY 2026-2030.

U.S. 6 from Illinois 47 to Nigas Road resurfacing is programmed for FY 2026-2030.

Illinois 47 over Buchanan Street in Morris bridge repairs are programmed for FY 2026-2030.

Illinois 47 over CSX Railroad in Morris bridge repairs are programmed for FY 2026-2030.

I-80 at Canadian National Railroad east of Ridge Road in Minooka bridge replacement expected to begin in 2025.

Wabena Avenue over I-80 bridge repairs and installation of a bridge deck overlay expected to begin in 2025.

U.S. 6 over Aux Sable Creek bridge replacement is programmed for FY 2026-2030.

Illinois 47 (north) and U.S. 6 (east) intersection in Morris intersection reconstruction s programmed for FY 2026-2030.

I-80 at Illinois 47 interchange in Morris ramp patching wrapped up at the end of May.

Illinois 17 over I-55 in Dwight bridge replacement will wrap up at the end of 2024. There will be periodic lane closures during the construction.

I-55 from Illinois 47 to Gardner resurfacing and bridge repairs are underway. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the project, which is expected to be completed at the end of the year.

Township Road 155 over I-55 bridge repairs and installation of a bridge deck overlay is underway and will wrap up this fall.

Township Road 110 over I-55 bridge repairs and installation of a bridge deck overlay is programmed for FY 2026-2030.

Illinois 17 at over Reddick Run Creek bridge replacement is programmed for FY 2026-2030.

Illinois 53 from I-55 to the Will County line resurfacing is programmed for FY 2026-2030.

Old Illinois 129 from Illinois 53 to Carbon Hill Road resurfacing is expected to begin in 2025.

“Grundy County will continue to thrive with these crucial infrastructure improvements,” said Grundy County Chairman Chris Balkema. “Thanks to Gov. Pritzker and his administration, we’re creating jobs and investing in our community over the next six years – all while constructing a safer, stronger, and more modern roadway system for our residents.”