Mayor Chris Brown announces re-election bid

Morris Mayor Chris Brown announced his plan to run for re-election at a campaign fundraiser at Keg Grove Brewing Company, 222 Wauponsee St., this weekend.

Brown was introduced by Morris City Treasurer Terri Kief.

“I am so excited to make it official and announce my intention to run for re-election as your mayor,” Brown said. “The last three years have been the most exciting years of my life. I am asking you for your continued support so we can keep moving our great city forward.”

Brown shared highlights from his first term as mayor.

“We have seen transformational change across our city in the last few years,” Brown said. “We have a new water tower on Lisbon Road, a newly renovated Goodwill Park, and we have recently broken ground on our new public works facility.”

He also talked about the renovations at West Side Park and the city’s pursuit of grant money.

“West Side Park is in the middle of renovations and that was made possible by the first OSLAD Grant for the City of Morris in more than 40 years,” Brown said. “As a matter of fact, we have received more than $23 million in grant dollars since our administration took office just a little over three years ago.”

Brown said the city is financially healthy, and has recently passed a surplus budget for the first time in 13 years. The City of Morris has around $29.7 million across all funds and approximately $7 million in the general fund.

Brown graduated from Morris Community High School in 1995 and from Illinois State University in 1999. He serves on the Grundy County Economic Development Council Board of Directors, Illinois Municipal League, JJC Foundation, and serves on the Energy and Environment Committee for the National League of Cities.