June 28, 2024
Grundy Resiliency Project hosts town halls in July

By Shaw Local News Network
The Wesley Center, 111 W. North St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy Resiliency Project is seeking public input, and it is asking residents of Grundy County to attend one of three town hall meetings at either 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 or 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 24 at the Wesley Center, 111 W. North St. in Morris. There will also be a virtual meeting at noon on Zoom Tuesday, July 23.

The project’s consultants, TIP Strategies, will gather the public’s ideas and feedback to help create a strategic plan for Grundy County’s future.

The Grundy Resiliency Project is also seeking community feedback by a survey, which can be found at https://resilientgrundy.com/.

The Grundy Resiliency Project was created by the Grundy Economic Development Council and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce after they were awarded a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant in Fall 2022. The grant was to help nuclear host communities plan for and build more diverse, resilient economies.

