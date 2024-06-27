Grundy Area PADS celebrates new office

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, City of Morris, and Grundy Area PADS cut the ribbon on the new location at 1409 N. Division St. on Tuesday. (Michael Urbanec)

Grundy Area PADS celebrated its new home in Morris June 11 with a Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry ribbon cutting ceremony.

PADS is now housed at 1409 N. Division St. in Morris. It provides housing assistance, emergency shelter and supportive services to people experiencing homelessness in the Grundy County area. The program runs through the coldest months of the year from mid-October to mid-April. Services also include Rapid Rehousing and Permanent Supportive Housing.

“We are committed to addressing homelessness with community support and collaboration. In our rapid rehousing programs, landlords provide essential stable housing for individuals and families,” Executive Director Janice Grant said in a news release. “Despite many of our clients being employed, they still face challenges to afford their new apartments. Through partnership and funding, we can strengthen the spirit that makes Grundy County so special and help our neighbors get back on their feet.”

The new Grundy Area PADS location at 1409 N. Division St. (Michael Urbanec)

PADS has been serving the community for 20 years and now has three full-time employees. The organization’s goal continues to be to end homelessness in Grundy County with the support of local landlords, businesses and organizations. While their work is known for emergency housing, they aim to help people in need to develop long-term strategies for self-sufficiency and community integration, Grant said.

“It’s crucial to understand that homelessness often results from complex circumstances rather than personal failings,” Grant said. “By moving beyond stereotypes, we can foster a more compassionate and supportive community to better appreciate the unique challenges individuals face to address the root causes of homelessness for effective solutions. During these challenging times, when housing, food and childcare costs are on the rise, our community’s support is invaluable for assisting our neighbors in regaining their dignity and stability.”

The Grundy County Chamber, the PADS team and board members, as well as officials from the City of Morris, celebrated the new location with a ribbon cutting June 11.

“PADS has been making a difference in our community for decades. It’s exciting to see how much the organization has grown to obtain and upgrade this office space,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

For more information on Grundy Area PADS call 815-942-3245.

For more information on the chamber visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.

The Morris Herald-News is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@morrisherald-news.com .