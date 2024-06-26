Family physician Dr. Vincent Benig joins Morris Hospital starting in September

The front entrance to Morris Hospital. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

Morris Hospital announced Tuesday that Dr. Vincent Benig is joining its healthcare centers group in September.

Benig currently practices in Shorewood, and has 20 years of experience as a family medicine physician in the Chicagoland area.

His new office will be inside the Morris Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital at 1345 Edwards St. in Morris. Patience will be able to call in August to schedule appointments, and should watch for future announcements from Morris Hospital.

As a family medicine physician, Dr. Benig provides primary care for patients of all ages. In addition to diagnosing and treating illness, he provides a wide range of primary care, including preventive care, routine checkups, health risk assessments, immunizations, and personalized counseling on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Morris Hospital serves patients at 27 locations, with offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Seneca and Ottawa.