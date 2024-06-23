Community Pulse: Minooka High School undergoing curriculum, building upgrades over the summer

Minooka Community High School District 111 has taken the summer to organize and plan for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. Over the summer, our teachers are working to update the curriculum in every content area. They are also preparing for the state test to change from the SAT to the ACT. We have implemented a variety of test preparation programs that are available to our students. Additionally, our teachers are integrating test preparation strategies into their everyday curriculum.

There is a lot of construction taking place at the Central Campus. The Main Gym, Gym Lobby, Training Room, and the main hallway are being completely remodeled. These spaces have not seen a major renovation since they were constructed in 1970. The new Administration Building, located on the north side of the Central Campus, will be ready for occupancy by July. The Administration Building will be home to Minooka Academy and the district administration. The Administration Building has a community room that can accommodate up to 50 people and will be available for community organizations to utilize in the evenings and on the weekends. We look forward to opening this space for our community.

At the June 12, 2024 Regular Board of Education meeting, the Board approved contracts with DLA, the District’s architect, to begin the design phase of the capital improvement project at the South Campus and at the Central Campus. The project will include a fieldhouse addition at the South Campus, which will allow for more indoor athletic space and new athletic programs. The Central Campus will include an industrial technology addition, a program that has had tremendous growth, in order to best meet the needs of our students. The Board also approved a contract with Nicholas and Associates for construction management services on this project. The design phase of this project will take seven months to complete. This major project will break ground in April of 2025 and should be completed by August of 2026. The estimated cost of the construction of this project will be approximately $70 million. These projects will provide the students, staff, and community with facilities that everyone can utilize.

We will be hosting a couple events prior to the start of the school year. On July 30 we will be hosting a “Find Your Way Day.” This is an opportunity for our students to walk their class schedule. On August 7 we will host our Freshmen Experience. Freshmen Experience is an opportunity for our incoming freshmen students to receive important information that will assist with their transition into high school. They will also proceed through class schedules learning where their classes will be held. Students may take the bus or may also be dropped off/picked up on this day. The first official day of school is August 14. We are excited to get another school year going.