Grundy County Sheriff’s Office stepping up traffic enforcement for 4th of July

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Thursday that it’s increasing traffic enforcement around the Fourth of July starting Friday morning through Monday, July 8.

Officers will be looking for impaired drivers and ticketing unbuckled motorists.

“It’s a straightforward message: If you’re behind the wheel, stay sober,” said Deputy Chief Paul Clampitt. “Don’t drink, use marijuana, or consume any other impairing substances before or when driving. Our deputies will be on duty around the clock, dedicated to enforcing traffic laws and, most importantly, saving lives.”

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Illinois State Police and over 200 local police and sheriffs’ departments to enhance statewide enforcement during this period.

To ensure a fun and safe holiday celebration, the sheriff’s office urges everyone to designate a sober driver before heading out, prevent friends and family members from driving under the influence, and report suspected drunk drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.