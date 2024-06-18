June 18, 2024
Rock the Block returns with Next Thing Smokin’ this Sunday

By Michael Urbanec

Whiskey Romance Band plays during Rock the Block in 2021. (Rob Oesterle)

Downtown Morris will be full of music and dancing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday as Rock the Block returns, kicking off at 11 a.m. with Doug’s Dancers before Next Thing Smokin’ takes the stage at 2 p.m.

Country music will be the sound, as Next Thing Smokin’ plays 80s, 90s and current country songs and Doug’s Dancers specialize in line dancing.

Rock the Block is a free concert series hosted by the City of Morris held the fourth Sunday of the month throughout the summer.

Those who think they’ll need a place to sit should bring a lawn chair. Alcohol and pets are not allowed by order of the Morris Police Department.

Morris
