Rock the Block returns with Next Thing Smokin’ this Sunday

Downtown Morris will be full of music and dancing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday as Rock the Block returns, kicking off at 11 a.m. with Doug’s Dancers before Next Thing Smokin’ takes the stage at 2 p.m.

Country music will be the sound, as Next Thing Smokin’ plays 80s, 90s and current country songs and Doug’s Dancers specialize in line dancing.

Rock the Block is a free concert series hosted by the City of Morris held the fourth Sunday of the month throughout the summer.

Those who think they’ll need a place to sit should bring a lawn chair. Alcohol and pets are not allowed by order of the Morris Police Department.