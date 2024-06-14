Grundy County Board approves repairs of Grand Ridge Bridge, IDOT covers 80%

IDOT will cover 80% of the $1,942,957.64 bundle that the Grundy County Board approved during its Tuesday meeting, allowing the Grand Ridge Bridge to undergo repairs.

The award went to Riber Construction, which was decided by IDOT rather than the Grundy County Board. The Grundy County Board voted to concur with IDOT’s acceptance of the low bid.

Work on the bridge is anticipated to begin in late June.

The Grundy County Board also concurred with IDOT on a $1,773,337.93 low bid from D Construction to replace two structures on Carbon Hill and Braceville Road. Work on these bridges are also expected to begin in June.