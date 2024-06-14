June 13, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearsThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Grundy County Board approves repairs of Grand Ridge Bridge, IDOT covers 80%

By Michael Urbanec
The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris.

The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

IDOT will cover 80% of the $1,942,957.64 bundle that the Grundy County Board approved during its Tuesday meeting, allowing the Grand Ridge Bridge to undergo repairs.

The award went to Riber Construction, which was decided by IDOT rather than the Grundy County Board. The Grundy County Board voted to concur with IDOT’s acceptance of the low bid.

Work on the bridge is anticipated to begin in late June.

The Grundy County Board also concurred with IDOT on a $1,773,337.93 low bid from D Construction to replace two structures on Carbon Hill and Braceville Road. Work on these bridges are also expected to begin in June.

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News