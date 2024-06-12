Semi leaves Interstate 80, crashes into Morris apartment building

The semi came to a stop against the building in the 1800 block of East Anne Lane Wednesday morning, taking the treeline from Interstate 80 along with it. (Photo provided by the Morris Fire Protection District)

A semitrailer lost control at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80 at about mile marker 110 and left the roadway, hitting the treeline, before crashing into an apartment building in the 1800 block of East Anne Lane in Morris.

Deputy Fire Chief Dave Wiechen said there were no injuries reported, though a mother did have her child taken to the hospital as a precaution. The driver signed a medical refusal on location.

A semi left Interstate 80 Wednesday morning and crashed into an apartment building in the 1800 block of East Anne Lane in Morris. (Photo provided by the Morris Fire Protection District)

“It was a tractor trailer,” Wiechen said. “He was carrying dryers, like clothes dryers, and he had an approximately 12,000 pound load in his trailer.”

Wiechen said the driver removed himself from the vehicle and the apartment building’s inhabitants were evacuating themselves when the fire department arrived. The fire department searched the building three times over to make sure everyone made it out, and all searches came back clear. There were six apartments in the building.

The building is uninhabitable and it will be evaluated further on Thursday. The semi also spilled about 150 gallons of diesel fuel onto the ground and into the building’s crawl space, and Wiechen said there was a cleanup company at the building.

The American Red Cross was on the scene and is aiding the apartment building’s occupants with finding shelter.