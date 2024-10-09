October 09, 2024
Coal City United Methodist hosts soup supper on Nov. 2

Coal City United Methodist Church in Coal City.

Coal City United Methodist Church in Coal City. (Photo contributed by Coal City )

Coal City United Methodist Church is hosting a soup supper from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6805 E. McArdle Rd.

The church will be serving homemade chicken noodle and stuffed green pepper soups. Each meal includes soup, a sandwich, crackers, a beverage, ice cream and desert.

Carry-outs will be available. The cost if $15 for ages 13 and older, and $5 for children ages 3-12. Children two-years-old and under eat free. All proceeds go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.

