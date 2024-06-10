Residents from DSNDP plant trees at Kankakee River State Park

Local residents volunteered with global non-profit organization Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan and the US Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service to plant trees at the Kankakee River State Park on Sunday.

In alignment with the motto “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, or “the world is one family,” DSNDP aims to foster a brighter future by advocating for tree plantation and conservation in collaboration with the US government to address the demand for reforestation, regulate environmental temperature, prevent soil erosion, and promote biodiversity. These initiatives include planting seeds, bulbs, saplings, and trees, and seed ball making, mulching, watering, weed management, removal of invasive plant species, leaf litter cleanup, and more.

The June 9 Tree Plantation Event by DSNDP drew 8 volunteers at Kankakee River State Park who persistently worked on planting and watering for 24 hours of work planting and watering 215 native species across approximately 750 square feet. They also removed around 350 lbs of invasive species, filling 15 bags. The organization has previously carried out three programs with 35 volunteers in Illinois, who worked 123 total hours to plant 4,359 trees. This was done in collaboration between the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the DSNDP to enhance Illinois’ natural beauty.

Such initiatives are an integral part of DSNDP’s Nationwide Tree Plantation and Conservation Drive, reaching across 15 states and 33 cities. During these cleanliness drives, DSNDP has successfully engaged 614 volunteers, actively planting 17713 trees and collecting more than 14000 pounds of garbage and weeds, resulting in significant cost savings for the government. The organization has received accolades from various state and county governments in the form of 17 certificates and 11 media coverages. The joint effort between US Department of Agriculture Forest Service, Illinois and DSNDP signifies their shared commitment to enhancing the beauty of Wilmington, IL progressing one mile at a time.

The organization is also involved in cleanliness drives across 18 states and 73 cities across the US, along with the Women’s Cancer Awareness Conference and blood drives and plasma donation. It recently organized a Mega Cleanliness Drive and Tree Conservation Event across 21 locations to celebrate Earth Day.

To learn more about our initiatives and get involved, visit www.dsndp.com or contact DSNDP representative Mr. Vaibhav Pawar at vaibhavpawar.88@gmail.com.