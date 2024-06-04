Immaculate Conception School in Morris announces 3rd trimester honor roll

Here are the honor roll students at Immaculate Conception School in Morris for the third trimester of the 2023-24 school year.

Straight A honor roll:

8th grade- Ryan Resar, Braden Wickkiser

7th grade- Sydney Thornton, Moira Wills

6th grade- Adeline Kuipers

5th grade- Samuel Biros

High honor roll:

8th grade- Brady Herron, Austin Perry, Josephine Walsh, Sophie Feldman, Zachary Hamer, Kyler Parker, Riley Safarcyk

7th grade- Olivia Awe, Elise Cherven, Joshua Costa, Levi Gehris, Michael Bizzotto, Patricia Thiel, Mallory Munsell, Caleb Bizzotto, Camden Synoracki

6th grade- Yeisy Babuena, Josie Mueller, Madeline Resar

5th grade- Jeffrey Borgstrom, Kellan Kuhel, Dominic Boblak, Lucy Munsell, Tatiana Garcia

Honor roll:

7th grade- AJ Boblak, JD Bell, Blake Pucell

6th grade- Julia Bizzotto, Avery Perry, Morgan Smith

5th grade- Isabella Gonzales-Guerrero