MVK Middle School announces 4th quarter honor roll

MVK Middle School in Mazon has announced the honor roll for the 2023-2024 school year’s fourth quarter.

To obtain high honor roll, students must have all A’s in core subject areas. For honor roll, students must have only A’s and B’s.

The following students have received high honor roll:

8th grade- Breckin Anderson, Mark Brookman, Brynlee Hunt, Addison Kilmer, Brooklyn Sheedy, Morgan Starwalt, Ayden Talsma, Kaydynce Wardlow and Tucker Yard.

7th grade- Abby Brockman, Blake Claypool, Zander Lindner, Marlie Lissy, Macayla Petro, Braden Skelton and Ameliah Weber.

6th grade- Kayla Cole and Cathlynn Collet.

The following students have received honor roll:

8th Grade- Jaeda Bazik, Vivianna Barrera, Grace Biros, Bailey Kruger, Marissa Marcellis, Morgan Stockman, Ximena Valenciano, Leah Willis, Gryphon Wills,

7th Grade- Elina Akre, Lorenzo Isham, Jeffrey Leonard, Emberlyn Paquette, Maggie Pfeifer, Addison Phillips, Lesli Pichardo, Karla Riddle and Ben Theobald

6th Grade- Kaylee Duncan, Emalee Ferrara, Kenley Kruger, Makenzie Maretta, Vincent Moore, Blake Pfeifer, Jeremiah Valenciano and Lyla Wilkinson

5th Grade- Avery Bauer, Cash Harford, Ebin Nowak, Mia Shouse, Drake Wills and Hadley Wyble