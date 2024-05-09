Diamond powersport repair shop celebrates two years

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry celebrated Surface Ride Shop’s two-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting April 24 with the Surface team and Mayor Terry Kernc. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Surface Ride Shop is celebrating two years as a thriving, woman-owned powersport repair shop.

The shop located at 3002 E. Division St. in Diamond has a team of three and repairs motorcycles, street bikes, off-road motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles and street scooters. It also is a retail center for accessories and parts.

“My sister Kyla and I have been involved in business since I was 15 and Kyla was 12,” Jaden Pogliano said in a Thursday news release. “We grew up racing dirt bikes together competitively and turned our hobby into a lifestyle. Starting young, we developed a woman-owned business selling racing fuel and other accessories nationwide at motocross tracks on the weekends. As the business grew, Kyla and I started thinking of ways to improve our business, and like the wheels on our bikes, the wheels in our minds turned.”

In 2022 when she was just 19, Jaden Pogliano bought Surface Ride Shop alongside her sister Kyla. Within just a few months, they upgraded the space and expanded. Today that growth continues through excellent service and regularly adding new brands to their inventory.

“We still jump for joy when we get accepted as a dealer for the next big thing,” Pogliano said. “Our passion grows deeper every time we finish a day in the shop and look back on how many customers walk out of our doors with a smile, and return for their next repair or product.”

On April 24 the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry held a ribbon cutting ceremony with Mayor Terry Kernc celebrating the business’s anniversary.

“Jaden, Kyla and their growing business are such an inspiration for entrepreneurs,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said. “The service their team provides has not only created a great reputation for them in their industry, but also for the local business community.”

Surface Ride Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information call 815-634-3444.

For more information on the Chamber visit grundychamber.com or email info@grundychamber.com .