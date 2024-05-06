Grundy County Proactive Unit seizes 216 grams of fentanyl, $1,961 in traffic stop

The Grundy County Proactive Unit, a collaboration of officers from cities and jurisdictions within Grundy County, seized 216.5 grams of fentanyl and $1,961 in cash during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

The police pulled over Eugene Walker, 32, Chicago and Christopher Sherry, 42, Homer Glen, at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday for speeding, and said there was improperly-packaged cannabis in plain view. Police conducted a search and found 307 bags of what they suspect is fentanyl.

Walker and Sherry were taken into custody on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, and Sherry was taken to Morris Hospital due to health issues. Sherry was cited and released with a court date, while Walker was transported to the Grundy County Jail. He was released after his pre-trial release hearing.