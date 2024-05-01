New cord safety laws for blinds and shades go into effect June 1

A graphic from the CPSC website explaining the dangers of corded blinds. (Photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product and Safety Commission has new rules on blinds and shades that will go into effect on Wednesday, June 1.

The SPSC voted to approve new federal standards in Nov. 2022, requiring the custom window covering industry to eliminate the use of products with free-hanging cords, free-hanging tilt cords, inner cords and multiple cord connectors according to the CPSC website.

Budget Blinds issued a news release explaining the danger.

“This is due to children being strangled by dangling cords,” reads the news release. “Homeowners and businesses should replace corded blinds with cordless or motorized products for the safety of both children and pets.”

Budget Blinds is one place that can help consumers replace corded blinds, which have caused over 200 incidents involving children up to 8-years-old.