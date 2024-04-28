Community Pulse: GEDC success continues after celebrating 30th year in 2023

Last year Grundy Economic Development Council (GEDC) celebrated 30 years of providing service to local communities and residents. Throughout that time, GEDC has always been part of something larger, a group of professionals across the nation elevating local communities, providing jobs, and encouraging investment. The GEDC is proud to celebrate National Economic Development Week May 6–10.

Grundy County and the GEDC have much to celebrate the past 12 months. CPV Three Rivers Energy went online and now supplies 1,100 MW of power for over a million local homes. The $1.2 billion investment was constructed over 30 months with local skilled labor. The Walmart logistics facility opened in Minooka and is now hiring employees to staff its modern, advanced facility. GE/Haier Appliances also started construction on a 1.2 million square foot facility at Brisbin Road in Morris. The facility receives appliances for distribution to the midwest market via CSX rail.

GEDC was also fortunate to be a part of $1 million in grant funding. The Grundy County Comprehensive Transportation Plan, Grundy Moves!, was just completed. The study is the first of its kind in our community and brought together seven municipalities, Grundy County, Will County Governmental League and the GEDC to plan for the safe and efficient movement of residents and goods around our communities. The study resulted in a data driven list of the top 49 projects to improve the local transportation network. The GEDC, Grundy Chamber and Grundy County are also working on the Grundy Resiliency and Diversification economic study. A consultant is hired, and the public outreach of the program will begin in the coming months.

Now in its 12th year, the Grundy Summer Internship program is underway. This program has placed over 275 local juniors and seniors in paid work experience as some of Grundy’s top employers. A special thanks to Morris Hospital that is hosting 14 interns this summer. Employers have successfully used the internship program as a talent pipeline to identify future employees. This year’s opportunities include accounting, healthcare, HR, finance, engineering, mechanics, logistics, and much more.