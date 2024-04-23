Minooka’s children’s clothing org opens in new, larger location

Hearts With Compassion Founder Kim Przybyla cuts the ribbon to their new location with Channahon Minooka Chamber/Grundy County Chamber staff and Ambassadors, as well as with Mayor Ric Offerman April 16. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Hearts With Compassion, a children’s clothing non-proift, has opened in a new location in Minooka at 408 W. Mondamin St., Unit 7.

“Hearts With Compassion is a nonprofit storefront in downtown Minooka with a mission to provide children’s clothing and necessary baby care items to children and families in need through an exchange program,” said Founder Kim Przybyla in a news release. “We carry gently used children’s clothing newborn to size 16, children’s shoes, and baby care items when available.”

The volunteer-run organization was located in a different space inside the same building previously but grew out of the space, so it moved to a larger unit. It is open by appointment only and appointments can be made at heartswithcompassion.com or by emailing heartswithcompassion@yahoo.com. The organization became an official nonprofit in 2018.

The Channahon Minooka Chamber/Grundy Chamber celebrated the organization’s new location with a ribbon cutting with Mayor Ric Offerman on April 16.

“Hearts With Compassion provides a solution that mothers of all ages and backgrounds face – the difficulty in keeping up with clothing for fast growing children. This organizations unique exchange program provides families with the ability to keep up with their children’s needs while helping other families,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

Hearts With Compassion runs solely on donations. Monetary donations can be made through the website, and they also have an Amazon Wish List listed on the site.

In addition to their mission, the organization works to provide resources for other family needs by holding a Back-to-School Drive, a Holiday Help program and an Easter Basket giveaway.

For more information on Hearts With Compassion visit heartswithcompassion.com.

The Channahon Minooka Chamber and the Grundy County Chamber are one organization. For more information on the Chamber visit grundychamber.com or email heartswithcompassion@yahoo.com.