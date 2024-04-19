Grundy County Historical Society hosts presentation on Kankakee & Southern Railroad this Tuesday

The Grundy County Historical Society Museum is located along the I&M Canal on Illinois Avenue in Morris. The museum will use a TIF donation from the city on safety and security upgrades. (Shaw Media)

The Grundy County Historical Society is hosting Josh Biggers at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Wesley Center, 111 W. North St., Morris to talk about the Kankakee and Southern Railroad.

The K&S Railroad started operations in 1882 and went between Kankakee and Seneca via Bonfield, Freilings, Union Hill, ESsex, Coster, Gardner, Booth, Mazon, Wauponsee and Langham. It had 42.15 miles of main track and 6.41 miles of sidetracks, and it was abandoned on Feb. 24, 1933.

There is no admission fee and all are welcome to attend. The Grundy County Historical Society and Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.