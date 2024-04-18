Roosty’s Chicken ‘n Shakes opens in Minooka

Roosty's owner Kerem Kok and his family and staff celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting with the Channahon Minooka Chamber and Mayor Ric Offerman. (Photo provided by Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

A new chicken restaurant with a twist has opened up in Minooka.

Roosty’s Chicken ‘n Shakes, 454 W. Mondamin St. in Minooka, celebrated its grand opening March 23 with a ribbon cutting with the Village of Minooka and the Channahon Minooka Chamber/Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

“Roosty’s Chicken ‘n Shakes is the newest fast-casual restaurant in Illinois serving hand-breaded chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, jumbo wings marinated in house seasonings and delicious milkshakes,” owner Kerem Kok said in a news release.

The restaurant employs eight people and prides itself on serving the best quality of products at a price families can afford.

The hours are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Roosty’s menu offers a variety both children and adults will love. We are so excited to welcome them to the Chamber and Minooka,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

In addition to the variety of chicken options, Roosty’s also has five milkshakes to choose from. Kok said they are also looking forward to offering limited-time items in the future.

For more information on Roosty’s visit Roostyschicken.com.

The Channahon-Minooka Chamber and the Grundy County Chamber are one organization. For more information on the Chamber visit grundychamber.com or call (815) 942-0113.