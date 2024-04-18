Morris Hospital physician addresses mental health in free program

Dr. Jennifer Thomas will be speaking from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7 at the Morris Community YMCA, 320 Wauponsee St., on the topics of anxiety, addiction, depression, post-traumatic stress and a few other common mental health conditions.

These conditions can deeply impact a person’s day-to-day living and relationships, an Thomas can help explain what needs to be done to stem the effects. Thomas is the Medical Director of Integrated Behavioral Health at Morris Hospital.

The program is open to the community as part of the Morris Community YMCA and Morris Hospital’s new Healthy Happens Here health and wellness seminar series.

To register, visit morrishospital.org/events and select YMCA Healthy Happens here, or call the Morris Y at 815-513-8080.